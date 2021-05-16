Nurses union calls on CDC to revise new mask guidance

The largest nurses union in the U.S. called on the CDC Saturday to reverse guidance issued this week that allows for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go maskless while participating in indoor and outdoor activities.

Details: National Nurses United executive director Bonnie Castillo said in a statement the new guidance is "not based on science, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses, and other frontline workers across the country."

"Now is not the time to relax protective measures, and we are outraged that the CDC has done just that while we are still in the midst of the deadliest pandemic in a century."

The other side: CDC director Rochelle Walensky noted when the guidelines were issued Thursday that few people vaccinated against the coronavirus had become infected with it, that "transmission seems rarer still" and the vaccines seem to protect against known variants in the U.S., per the New York Times.

The CDC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

