Nurses say they won't get paid time off if they catch coronavirus — and it could force them to choose between paying bills or heading to work while sick

Business Insider spoke to 25 nurses, who revealed a nationwide mask shortage was putting their livelihoods — and health — at risk.

Many nurses said they won't get paid sick leave if they contract the virus, or that they've h ad to pay for their own COVID-19 tests.

ad to pay for their own COVID-19 tests. The US is the only developed nation not to guarantee paid leave. More than a quarter of the private sector workforce lacks access to paid sick days, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The House recently passed an emergency bill that guaranteed paid sick leave for workers impacted by the coronavirus, but the Senate had stalled the legislation as of March 16.

A 67-year-old nurse in a skilled nursing facility in Tuscon worries about the potentially deadly side effects of contracting the novel coronavirus, which has a higher death rate for older people than any other group.

But the nurse, whose identity Business Insider confirmed before publishing, said her employer hasn't bought N95 masks, which protect workers from coronavirus.

The nurse, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing her job, also said she can't take time off to protect herself because she's a part-time worker without benefits like paid sick leave. Without going into work, she won't have the money to pay her bills.

One nurse practitioner in the Southeast told Business Insider that she already feared she had coronavirus and decided to self-isolate to protect her patients and three-month-old granddaughter. But her employer accused her of overreacting and being "hysterical," and reprimanded her for taking time off.

While the nurse practitioner has PTO she's using to cover her self-isolation, she had to pay $260 to take her own COVID-19 test unless her insurance winds up covering the cost.

"[My boss] didn't threaten my job, but I think he was more worried about to handle the situation moving forward, because we've been asking for a protocol for weeks and not being given anything in preparation," the NP told Business Insider. "It was an unpleasant phone call and he was not happy."

Many nurses around the country told Business Insider that as the COVID-19 disease spreads, they worry they won't have the money to take unpaid sick leave. Nurses are particularly vulnerable to the virus because they visit patient bedsides more often than other healthcare workers, and many hospitals are experiencing a shortage of protective equipment like masks.

Nurses say they fear getting sick because of the nationwide mask shortage, but can't afford to take sick leave.

Business Insider talked to 25 nurses who said their employers — including hospitals and outpatient clinics — don't have enough masks that protect healthcare workers against COVID-19. Many nurses revealed their hospital had little to no planning on how to properly screen a patient who presents symptoms of the virus.

Nurses say that because they sit and stand bedside and interact with patients more than other healthcare workers, they are first in line to catch COVID-19 from a patient. In China, where the novel coronavirus originated, more than 3,000 healthcare workers contracted the virus.

"This place that takes care of the elderly, the ones being hit hardest, does not have adequate [personal protective equipment] for its employees to remain healthy and to prevent transmission between residents," the nurse in Tucson said. "We have hand sanitizer, that's as far as it goes."

