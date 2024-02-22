Nursing academy aims to fill nursing shortage

TechCrunch

Rivian is laying off 10% of its salaried workforce in a bid to cut costs in an increasingly tough market for electric vehicles, putting even more pressure on its future, more affordable EV called the R2. A limited number of non-manufacturing hourly employees will also be cut, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in a companywide email. This is the third round of layoffs for the EV company since July 2022, when Rivian cut 6% of its workforce.