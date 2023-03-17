Nursing aide at New Castle prison charged with smuggling drugs to inmate

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Richmond woman working as a nursing aide at the New Castle Correctional Facility is accused of smuggling drugs to an inmate.

Alicia Renee Henderson, 39, is charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 with trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Henderson is accused of smuggling suboxone pills to inmate Leon Jennings, 59, serving a 40-year sentence imposed in 1999 for a child molesting conviction in St. Joseph County.

A witness told investigators that Henderson left controlled substances in her mailbox at the prison, and Jennings collected them when he was nearby to take breathing treatments.

More:Muncie residents indicted on federal charges in interstate drug conspiracy

Interviewed by investigators on March 8, Henderson denied any wrongdoing, but acknowledged she had received about $2,000 — in a series of deposits made to an online account — from Jennings.

She maintained the inmate "wanted to help her financially."

An affidavit alleged others — both prisoners and non-inmates — were involved in the scheme to smuggle controlled substances into the correctional facility.

A search of Henderson's Ford Flex in the prison's parking lot resulted in seizure of a glass marijuana pipe and a bag containing marijuana residue.

While a witness described Henderson as a "blood draw" nurse working in the prison's outpatient medical facility, she is a "certified nurses assistant," according to the court document.

The Richmond woman was released from the Henry County jail this week after posting a surety bond of $8,500 and a $900 cash bond. An initial hearing in her case is set for March 24.

Related charges have not been filed against inmate Jennings, who has a projected release date in June 2028, according to a state Department of Correction website.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Nursing aide accused of smuggling drugs to New Castle prison inmate