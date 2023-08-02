Nursing assistant charged with stealing $80K from woman in hospice at Cornerstone VNA

DOVER — A Strafford woman has been indicted for forgery and fraud crimes, for allegedly taking about $80,000 from an elderly woman in her care in hospice at Cornerstone VNA, where she was fired.

Nicole Jessica Ferry, 24, who was working as a licensed nursing assistant, was indicted by a Strafford County Superior Court grand jury, charged with a Class A felony of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and 14 counts of Class B felony forgery charges.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Bryan Townsend, a prosecutor for the elder abuse bureau, said that because of the nature of the crimes alleged against Ferry, the bureau intends to seek enhanced penalties.

Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.

A Class A felony usually carries a potential sentence of 7.5-15 years in prison, and the Class B felonies each carry the potential for 3.5-7 years.

“We will seek extended penalties because the allegation is that she took advantage of her victim’s age and physical condition in the commitment of the crimes,” said Townsend. “She could be potentially looking at 10-30 years for each charge.”

More: Driver indicted for Portsmouth Thanksgiving crash that took Drew Ceppetelli's life at 21

The charges against Ferry are allege she victimized an 85-year-old woman who was in hospice care.

“She took money belonging to (the woman) in part by forging checks, for about $35,000, and by removing money from her bank account at People’s United Bank (now M&T bank) making the total amount she is charged with taking $80,000,” Townsend said. “At the time, Ferry was working for Cornerstone VNA, who have terminated her employment.”

Ferry's license was suspended by the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification, Division of Enforcement.

Townsend said the alleged criminal actions took place between Feb. 22 and July 11, 2022.

Ferry was directly indicted, not arrested, and she remains free. Townsend said a bail hearing will likely be scheduled during her arraignment Aug. 31 in Strafford County Superior Court.

Story continues

It was not immediately known if Ferry has retained legal counsel.

An indictment means a grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Nursing assistant allegedly stole from Cornerstone VNA hospice patient