Nursing assistant convicted of molesting Whatcom child faces unprofessional conduct charge

A certified nursing assistant has been charged with unprofessional conduct after he was convicted of third-degree child molestation last year in Whatcom County Superior Court.

The unprofessional conduct charges were filed against Juan Irene Leal Jr. on Dec. 16 by the Washington State Department of Health’s Nursing Assistant Program and Secretary of Health, according to a news release Tuesday, Jan. 4.

As previously reported by The Bellingham Herald, Leal, 36 of Stanwood, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree child molestation by the Blaine Police Department on Jan. 16.

On Jan. 15, a woman called the Blaine Police Department to report that her 12-year-old daughter told her Leal, who was known to the victim, touched her inappropriately while she was asleep on the couch, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

Leal admitted to police that he inappropriately touched the victim and said alcohol impacted his actions that night, court documents state.

Court records show Leal pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation on June 1, and on July 19 he was sentenced to nine months in jail, all but 60 days of which were suspended, and he was released with credit for time served. Leal was also sentenced to six to 12 months in an outpatient sex offender treatment program and is required to register as a sex offender.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.