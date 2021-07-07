Nursing assistant jailed in Warren County sexual assault case

Jul. 7—A 59-year-old nursing assistant was arraigned Tuesday for gross sexual imposition following an investigation at a Warren County nursing facility.

Bond was set at $150,000 for Godbless E. Arinze Uwadiegwu of Middletown during his appearance in Mason Municipal Court.

The charge is the result of a lengthy investigation by detectives with the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Brian Hounshell stated in a release.

Uwadiegwu is a State Tested Nursing Assistant, according to the release, and has worked at several senior living and memory care facilities in the region.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 513-925-2525.