Nursing boss denies ignoring doctor’s warnings about Lucy Letby

Karen Rees was the former head of nursing for urgent care at the Countess of Chester hospital, where Lucy Letby worked - Freelance Photos North Wales/Chester Standard/SWNS.com

The nursing boss accused of ignoring warnings about Lucy Letby has said claims by a doctor are “not true”.

Karen Rees, the former head of nursing for urgent care at the Countess of Chester hospital, has disputed testimony given by a medic about how she responded to concerns about the former neonatal nurse.

Mrs Rees, who is now retired and lives in North Wales, said she was “taking legal advice” about the allegations made against her.

She issued a statement after facing questions about the way she responded to concerns over Letby, who was given a whole-life sentence for murdering six babies and attempting to kill six more.

Since the conviction, executives who worked at the hospital were criticised for failing to stop the nurse after doctors raised the alarm about an increase in deaths on the neonatal unit.

In court, Dr Stephen Brearey said that he had called Mrs Rees after becoming concerned about the death of two infants in close succession in June 2016. The babies, two newborn triplets, were known as Babies O and P during the trial.

Recounting the phone call, the doctor told the jury that he and his colleagues “wouldn’t be happy” with Letby continuing to work on their unit.

“I phoned Karen Rees, the duty executive in urgent care, who was familiar with the concerns already,” he told the court.

“I explained what had happened and said I didn’t want nurse Letby to come back to work the following day or until this was investigated properly. Karen said no to that, and [that] there was no evidence.

“The crux of the conversation was that I then put to her, ‘Was she happy to take responsibility for this decision in view of the fact that myself and consultant colleagues would not be happy with nurse Letby going to work the following day?’

“She responded, ‘Yes, she would be happy’. I said, ‘Would you be happy if something happened to any of the babies the following day?’ She said, ‘Yes’.”

However, Mrs Rees said in a statement – the first time she has responded since Letby’s conviction – that Dr Brearey’s description is not accurate.

She said she had “no recollection” of Dr Brearey asking if she was willing to take responsibility for anything that might happen to other infants if Letby was allowed to return for work the next day. She said “it is simply not true”.

“I have no recollection of him asking any question like that,” she said, and that if he had, “I would never have said ‘yes’” and “nor would anyone else in my position”.

The three other women to receive whole-life orders

Mrs Rees also provided details in her statement about a conversation which occurred with Dr Brearey while they were at the hospital and how she escalated concerns afterwards.

“At no point did he [Dr Brearey] say that he suspected she had been purposely harming babies,” she claimed.

“If he had said that there had been 16 deaths, and that she was present for all of them, then my actions may well have differed.”

The former executive said that she was “currently taking legal advice about the untrue allegations”, but as the allegations by Dr Brearey were made in court, it is unlikely that Mrs Rees would be successful.

She also criticised Dr Ravi Jayaram, one of the other medics who gave evidence in the trial, for allegedly failing to provide further information regarding his concerns about Letby.

She claimed that he “did not even mention babies dying and Lucy Letby being present. He just asked for Lucy Letby to be removed from the NNU [neonatal unit]”.

Dr Jayaram did not respond to the claims made by Mrs Rees. Dr Brearey declined to comment.

