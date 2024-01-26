Nursing home employee accused of attempting to rape 87-year-old woman with dementia

An Indiana nursing home employee who police said attempted to rape a nearly 90-year-old resident with dementia was arrested this week in connection to the attack. On Friday, the employee was free on $750 bond.

Jeffrey A. Harvey, was arrested by Princeton Police Department officers on charges of attempted rape and sexual battery following the Monday alleged assault, assistant police Chief Bobby Wood told USA TODAY Friday.

Woods said the arrest took place at RiverOaks Health Campus where officers responded to a report of an issue with and employee and a resident.

The facility is about 30 miles north of downtown Evansville.

Pilot taken to hospital: Plane crashes into residential neighborhood in New Hampshire

A door barricaded with a chair

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Gibson County Circuit Court, Harvey worked at the facility as a floor technician at the time of the alleged assault.

In the affidavit, an officer wrote, a nursing home staff member who supervised Harvey told police they watched Harvey talking with the 87-year-old victim while she watched TV in a public area before asking her to go to her room.

As the pair walked to her room, the supervisor told police, it appeared Harvey "was going to kiss" the victim.

The supervisor went to alert a nurse, but by the time they approached the victim's room the door was shut, the affidavit continues, barricaded by a chair and both employees said they could hear noises inside.

At some point, an officer wrote in the affidavit, the employees forced the door open and told officers they saw Harvey with his pants off next to the victim, who was undressed from the waste down with her shirt pulled up.

A blue pair of men's underwear

The victim, the affidavit continues, then turned in the bed and grabbed a pair of men's blue underwear and put them on, the employee told police.

Police confiscated the underwear as evidence and, according to the affidavit, as Harvey was escorted out of the facility to be taken to the police department for an interview, he allegedly said "I done wrong."

A crime scene tape outlines the scene of a crime in Tallahassee, Florida.

According to police, Harvey has been employed at the facility since March 14, 2023.

It was not immediately known if he remained employed there on Friday.

USA TODAY has reached out to RiverOaks Health Campus.

It was not immediately known if Harvey had obtained an attorney and he could not be reached for comment by USA TODAY.

Suspect free on $750 bond

On Friday, a court clerk told USA TODAY Harvey was free after posting a $750 bond.

Online records show Harvey is set to appear before a judge for his initial court appearance Tuesday.

Woods said the case remained under investigation Friday.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indiana nursing home employee accused of attempted rape on resident