Nursing home employee arrested with 32 drug-related charges, police say

A nursing home employee was arrested for stealing pills from his job and using them to sell around the city.

On May 18 at approximately 5:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a drugs/narcotics violation in the 2700 block of Charles Bryan Road.

The caller told MPD, that a man later identified as Anthony Littlejohn, was stealing pills from a nursing home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Littlejohn and were given consent to search his grey Hyundai Tucson, according to an affidavit.

While searching, the officers found the following:

Oxycodone

Diazepam

Hydrocodone

Alprazolam

Morphine

Lorazepam

Codeine

Police also found $956 on Littlejohn, and it’s believed that money was used for illegal drug sales, police said.

Littlejohn told MPD, that the pills were from Allen Morgan Health Center, which is in the 100 block of North Highland Street.

Littlejohn also told investigators that the Hyundai was used as transportation, to deliver the pills around the city.

Littlejohn was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Littlejohn has been charged with 32 drug-related charges, including possession with intent to manufacture or sell.

Littlejohn is due in court on May 20.

