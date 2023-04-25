Nursing home employee charged with stealing residents' phones

Apr. 24—A Kingwood nursing home employee is in jail after she allegedly stole several cell phones from elderly residents in her care.

Preston County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Stonerise Health Care in Kingwood after receiving a report of a theft, the criminal complaint said. On scene, officers learned that the cell phones of three separate residents had gone missing, one of which was an iPhone.

According to the complaint, deputies were able to use the "find my iPhone " application, which gives the current GPS location of the device, and tracked the phone to a residence on North Preston Highway in Kingwood.

Law enforcement learned that Cindy Ann Rhodes, 46, of Kingwood, lived at the address and was an employee at the care facility.

The complaint states deputies also learned that, at the time of the theft, Rhodes was working and assigned to the area where the phones went missing.

Police later obtained phone records from one of the victims' families that they said showed the stolen phone was used to make three calls to the same number after the theft was reported.

Upon calling the number, an alleged family member of Rhodes answered, leading deputies to believe Rhodes stole the phone then used it.

The total value of the phones is estimated at $1, 100.

Rhodes is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, a felony defined by state code as any person who financially exploits as elderly person, protected person, or an incapacitated adult in the amount of $1, 000 or more. If found guilty, penalties could include two to 20 years in prison and up to $10, 000 in fines.

Rhodes was arraigned Friday in Preston County Magistrate Court and is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25, 000 bond.