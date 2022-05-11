Nursing home homicide investigation in Flagler County

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility, 3830 Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, FL.

Detectives say they arrived at the facility at 2 a.m. Wednesday to find a woman dead in the room of another resident.

72-year-old Clif Mody admitted to deputies he had killed the woman, according to a release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is an unfortunate situation for all families involved, especially the victim’s,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The Major Case Unit is still working the investigation and charges are pending. This is a very sad outcome for the victim and her family and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Mody has not been charged while investigators continue to determine what happened at the facility.

