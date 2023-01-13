Nursing home owner faces new lawsuit in Ida storm evacuation

·2 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A nursing home owner who faces criminal and civil complaints over evacuating residents to a squalid warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida in 2021 is now being sued by federal authorities who say he misspent $4 million.

The latest complaint against Bob Dean Jr. was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge and alleges he violated federal regulations.

Dean already lost state licenses and federal funding for crowding residents of seven nursing homes into an ill-prepared facility in the town of Independence, Louisiana, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans. Authorities said they found sick and elderly people bedridden there after the storm, with patients on mattresses on the wet floor. Some were crying for help and some lying in their own waste.

The new complaint focuses on four of the nursing homes, the corporate entities Dean formed to operate them and federal regulations that applied to the organizations as businesses with federal mortgage insurance.

The litigation alleges Dean required the nursing homes to make payments to the warehouse, which he owned, “supposedly to serve as an evacuation center,” according to a government statement. “The rent, which totaled more than $1 million, was paid to one of his corporate entities. Rather than using the funds to prepare the warehouse for a hurricane, he funneled much of that money to his personal bank accounts,” the Justice Department said in a news release.

Later, prosecutors allege, Dean transferred more money from nursing home facility accounts to his personal accounts.

The federal complaint says the government is entitled to damages totaling twice the amount of the money misspent. Officials are seeking a trial by jury.

Dean had not filed a response as of Friday afternoon. The Associated Press emailed requests for comment to attorneys who have represented him in other matters.

Recommended Stories

  • Officer involved shooting leads to 5 arrests after Ulta store theft

    No officers or suspects were injured in the Ulta store theft in Green Oaks Township.

  • Record levels of NHS staff resign as nurses say they are ‘broken’

    ‘Staff are truly broken, resulting in a workforce post-Covid that cannot do or sacrifice anymore’ a nurse from London told The Independent

  • Chicago Mayoral Candidate Garcia Puts Crime at Heart of Race

    (Bloomberg) -- US Representative Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is making public safety in Chicago a top priority for his mayoral campaign as he seeks to replace incumbent Lori Lightfoot.Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileWall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Breaking DownGarcia, who is seen as t

  • Bed Bath & Beyond store closings: 62 more added to list, here are latest closures by state

    Bed Bath & Beyond released a list with dozens more stores scheduled to close nationwide amid talks of filing for bankruptcy protection.

  • Afghan rulers urged to reverse ban on women aid workers

    A strong majority of the U.N. Security Council urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers Friday to immediately reverse all “oppressive” restrictions on girls and women. The council then went into a closed meeting to discuss the Taliban’s latest ban on woman working for humanitarian groups, a move that is exacerbating the already critical humanitarian crisis in the country. The joint statement from 11 of the 15 council members said female aid workers are crucial to addressing Afghanistan’s “dire humanitarian situation” because they provide “critical life-saving support to women and girls” that men can’t reach.

  • Wendy's announces corporate revamp, possible job cuts

    Wendy’s said Friday it’s planning a restructuring __ and possible corporate layoffs __ in an effort to speed decision-making and invest more in new restaurant development. The news comes just a week after rival McDonald’s announced a similar corporate reorganization, also with plans to accelerate restaurant openings and improve efficiency. McDonald’s said it will communicate more details on layoffs to employees by April 3; Wendy’s didn’t give a date.

  • U.S. strongly committed to Japan defense, Biden tells Kishida, hails military boost

    President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday the United States was "fully, thoroughly, completely" committed Japan's defense and praised Tokyo's security build up, saying the nations had never been closer. Kishida is in Washington on the last stop in a tour of the G7 industrial powers and has been seeking to bolster long-standing alliances amid rising concern in Japan, and the United States, about mounting regional security threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

  • Carvana terminates more workers amid weak used car sales -WSJ

    The company was letting open positions go unfilled and several operations teams were working fewer than 30 hours a week or four-day work weeks, the WSJ reported, citing current and former employees as well as internal emails. Carvana, best known for its automated car vending machines, did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. The company's shares were down nearly 9% in premarket trade on Friday, a day after surging about 40% amid interest from retail investors.

  • Fans get Bolsonaro autographs as ex-leader rests in Florida

    A couple dozen fans scored autographs from Jair Bolsonaro on Friday, but the controversial former Brazilian president didn’t emerge to greet them after a stint in the hospital earlier this week. The right-wing populist has been quietly staying with a supporter in an Orlando suburb since leaving Brazil in late December and skipping the Jan. 1 swearing-in of his leftist successor. On Sunday, supporters back home who refused to accept his defeat brazenly attacked the Brazilian capital, prompting some lawmakers there and in the U.S. to demand the Biden administration to expel him.

  • Driver fleeing KCK police hit 100 mph moments before deadly crash: police radio traffic

    SUV fleeing police had driven in the wrong lanes multiple times and sped down Independence Avenue at 100 mph before crashing, killing two innocent bystanders in Kansas City.

  • Trump Organization hit with $1.6 million fine for tax fraud

    Trump Organization hit with $1.6 million fine for tax fraud

  • DeSantis Lambasts ‘Medical Industrial Complex,’ Seeks Drug Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday renewed calls to slap new regulations on the prescription drug plan industry in an effort to lower costs for consumers.Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileWall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Breaking DownThe Republican governor

  • It took at least 48 days for Joe Biden to find and declare all the classified material at his residence and former office

    New details raise questions about White House's claim to have acted swiftly after the discovery of classified records at Biden's old private office.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear religious bias claim against Postal Service

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by an evangelical Christian former mail carrier in Pennsylvania who accused the U.S. Postal Service of religious bias after being reprimanded for refusing to deliver packages on Sundays. The justices took up Gerald Groff's case after lower courts dismissed his claim that the Postal Service violated federal anti-discrimination law by refusing to exempt him from working on Sundays, when he observes the Sabbath, finding that his demands placed too much hardship on his co-workers and employer.

  • House Republicans launch investigations into Biden's handling of classified documents

    GOP lawmakers accuse the DOJ of treating Trump more harshly. The FBI seized documents from Mar-a-Lago for evidence the former president broke the law.

  • 19 People Shared The Creepiest Things They've Witnessed, And It's Downright Bone-Chilling

    "A horrible, uneasy feeling came over me. I have never been able to explain exactly what happened."View Entire Post ›

  • Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

    Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening. The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday.

  • JPMorgan says it was duped by founder who made up 4 million customers

    JPMorgan Chase has alleged in a lawsuit that it was duped by a start-up founder who made up 4 million customers.

  • Young Woman Killed During Los Angeles Street Takeover

    Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver…

  • Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert

    University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court is analyzed by Susan Constantine, a behavioral analyst who specializes in body language and detecting deception.