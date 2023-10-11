Nursing home patient choked and died after worker ignored his meal plan, officials say

A Michigan woman is facing charges after officials say her neglect led to a man’s death.

Jessica Struhar, 26, was working as a certified nursing assistant at a Richmond nursing facility in 2021, according to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

“(Struhar) ignored multiple standing orders in relation to a 58-year-old resident’s plan of care during mealtime,” the release said.

While at the facility, the resident choked and died, the release said. Officials say it was Struhar’s neglect that led to the incident.

Struhar is also accused of making “several false medical records entries about the victim’s care while he was receiving life-saving care from EMS and hospital personnel,” the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“The overwhelming majority of those who provide long-term care in Michigan do so with integrity and respect for their important role,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “But when there is a serious breach in the responsibility entrusted to them, there are criminal consequences, and my office will seek accountability.”

Struhar faces charges of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse and intentionally placing false information in a medical record.

She was arraigned on Oct. 6, and is due back in court on Oct. 17, the release said.

Nurse stole pain medicines for herself, forcing patients to go without, Iowa cops say

Nurse was caught swapping pain medicine meant for surgery patients with saline, feds say

Nurse swapped anxiety medication used in patients’ procedures with saline, feds say