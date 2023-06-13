Nursing home resident charged with killing man over TV volume

Jun. 12—OLD SAYBROOK — Police have charged a man with manslaughter after they say he assaulted and killed a fellow nursing home resident last year after they argued about the volume of the victim's television.

Stephen W. Luckett, 70, was charged Monday by Old Saybrook police with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault on an elderly person, third-degree assault and criminally negligent homicide.

Luckett, a former resident of Apple Rehab at 1775 Boston Post Road who now lives in Falling Waters, W.Va., is charged in the death of Edward Flynn, an 87-year-old resident of Apple Rehab at the time of the incident.

On June 2, 2022, police said Luckett, who resided across the hall from Flynn at Apple Rehab, pushed Flynn following an argument outside their rooms.

Flynn fell backwards and struck his head on a metal door before falling to the ground. He suffered a fractured neck, was hospitalized and later underwent surgery. Flynn died at Yale New Haven Hospital 15 days after the incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Flynn's death a homicide caused by complications of blunt force trauma to the neck.

Flynn, who had Parkinson's disease and walked with the aid of a walker, was conscious when he was initially treated for the injury. He told police that he and Luckett had argued over the previous week about the volume of Flynn's television, police said. Luckett had been coming into Flynn's room to turn down the volume or turn the television off.

On June 2, police said, Luckett closed Flynn's door because the television was too loud. Police said Flynn opened the door and confronted Luckett. That is when police say the assault occurred.

Luckett was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Middletown Superior Court.

g.smith@theday.com