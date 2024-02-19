Nursing home resident dead after US 96 crash in Sabine County, home says

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Legacies Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hemphill said that a resident of their facility died when their transportation van was in a pile up on US Highway 96 on Monday.

Jacksonville man dead after auto-pedestrian wreck in Cherokee County

According to the home and the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash happened because heavy smoke was in the roadway from FM 1 to FM 201.

“We are asking for prayers for the staff members involved, and the family of our dear resident that did not survive. Our Legacies Family is grieving.” Legacies Nursing and Rehabilitation

TxDOT said that US 96 was back open as of 11:12 a.m. on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.