Nursing home resident found dead in woods after wandering out of building, KY cops say

The body of a 67-year-old woman was found in the woods nearly a week after she walked out of her nursing home, Kentucky police say.

Sherry Moore, a diabetic and dementia patient at Regency Manor in Independence, wandered out of the Northern Kentucky nursing home on Aug. 4, according to the Kenton County Police Department. She was without her medications when she left the facility, police said.

There were no signs of Moore until Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the EquuSearch Midwest Search and Recovery Team gave investigators a tip after a drone flyover, police said.

That led first responders to Moore’s body, which was found “in the woods in the vicinity of Regency Manor,” according to the police department.

Previous attempts to find Moore’s body through drone technology and K9 searches were unsuccessful. It’s unknown how long Moore was in the woods.

Officers are continuing to investigate how Moore was able to walk away from the nursing home facility.

Independence is about 15 miles south of Cincinnati.

