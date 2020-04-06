Nursing home where residents died after Hurricane Irma loses bid to get license back

A South Florida appeals court has refused to reconsider an appeal by a Broward County nursing home where residents died after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

A panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal in February turned down arguments that the state had improperly revoked the license of The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Attorneys for the nursing home sought a rehearing before the full appeals court, known as an en banc hearing, but the court denied the request last week, according to an online docket.

The nursing home drew national attention after Hurricane Irma knocked out its air-conditioning system, with authorities attributing as many as 12 resident deaths to sweltering conditions in the building.

The state moved quickly to shut down the facility and, ultimately, revoke its license. An administrative law judge upheld the revocation, prompting the nursing home to appeal.