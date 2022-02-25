Nursing home worker who forged residents' signatures on absentee ballots pleads guilty

A Center Line nursing home worker who forged residents' signatures on absentee ballot applications in 2020 pleaded guilty this week and is to serve the first 45 days of her probation sentence in the Macomb County Jail.

Trenae Myesha Rainey, 28, was charged last year with six felonies, but pleaded guilty Wednesday to three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement in an absentee ballot application, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a release Thursday.

Rainey was sentenced in 37th District Court to two years of probation, with the first 45 days to be served in jail, according to the release. She was booked into the county lockup Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Rainey's attorney, William Hatchett, told the Free Press on Thursday: "We think the sentence is unjust under the circumstances."

Absentee ballots await counting at the Lansing city clerks office on Nov. 3, 2020.

The Center Line clerk contacted the state Bureau of Elections in October 2020 after about two dozen absentee voter applications were dropped off.

While cross-checking the signatures on them with voter signatures in the Qualified Voter File, the clerk noticed the signatures did not match. A team from Nessel's office began investigating in November 2020.

The applications came from an assisted-living facility — Father Murray, a Villa Center. The applications were for residents who had not yet told staff whether they wanted to vote in the general election that year, according to the release.

More: Michigan GOP aims to end online absentee ballot applications, stiffen signature verification

More: Promote the Vote launches 2022 ballot proposal to increase accessibility of voting

Investigators said Rainey, who worked there, did not contact the residents. She filled out the applications, forged their signatures and gave the applications to another employee, who was instructed to take them to the Center Line clerk.

Nessel said this case "highlights the scrutiny applications and ballots undergo throughout the election process to weed out instances of attempted fraud. We will not hesitate to prosecute anyone – regardless of political party – who attempts to undermine our elections.”

Story continues

The case against Rainey was announced in October at the same time as two other election-related cases in metro Detroit.

More: Some Michigan GOP activists don't trust their party's own voting machines

More: Appeals court reinstates 4 election fraud charges against Southfield clerk

Carless Clark, 59, of Detroit, charged in connection with forging her grandson's signature on his absentee ballot envelope, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in January and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 19 days of community service in 36th District Court in Detroit, according to the release. A prior release said Clark returned her grandson's absentee ballot by mail despite him voting in person.

Nancy Williams, 55, of Detroit, a guardian who investigators said developed and implemented a plan to obtain absentee ballots for legally incapacitated people under her care, faces trial in four Wayne County cases, with a final conference set in May. A fifth case in Oakland County is set for a preliminary examination next month in 46th District Court in Southfield.

Williams, whose company handles legal guardianships, faces multiple charges of forgery and voter fraud after allegedly trying to obtain at least 14 and possibly up to 26 absentee ballots for residents deemed incapacitated. She denied the allegations, and her attorney said she never forged anyone's name.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Nursing home worker who forged signatures on absentee ballots sentenced