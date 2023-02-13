Nursing moms descend upon commissioners

The babble of babies and prattle of toddlers filled the Monroe Courthouse meeting room Friday morning.

More than a dozen mothers with babes and small children in arms — several of them being breast-fed — came before the county commissioners to protest a recent incident at the jail.

A woman, Darcee Leonard, was being held on felony drug charges for extradition to Colorado. Jail officials denied her request to be able to breast-feed her son, Elijah. When she appealed to Monroe Circuit Judge Elizabeth Mann, her petition was denied.

The decision by the jail and the judge ignited protests from breast-feeding advocates, who first went to the Bloomington City Council Wednesday night and then descended on the commissioners Friday morning.

Several women went to the lectern to urge the commissioners to urge the jail to come up with written guidelines for permitting female prisoners to breast-feed their babies while in jail and preserve their mother-child bond.

Local activist Marc Haggerty used the forum as an opportunity to charge that Darcee Leonard was "a refugee from the war on drugs" who has been "publicly paraded around in an orange clown suit" — her jail fatigues — and "kidnapped by the state from her baby."

Leonard was extradited to Colorado Thursday, after having a chance at the jail Thursday night to see and hold her baby.

In response, Sheriff Steve Sharp said the issue arose about three weeks ago and that he and jail officials consulted with their on-staff nurse practitioners before deciding, because such cases are handled "case by case."

In this case, he said, the jail medical staff was "very reluctant" to allow it because it would be harmful for the baby to have access to his mother's milk because she had drugs in her system.

"We looked at this thing carefully," added jail commander Bill Wilson.

Sharp said jail officials decided "to err on the side of good judgment We did what we thought was right. We know it was not the most popular decision, but it was a logical decision," he said.

Story continues

Commissioner Iris Kiesling said her adult daughter is active in the breast-feeding issue in Chicago and told Kiesling there can be "extenuating circumstances" for denying a mother contact with the baby.

Commissioner Brian O'Neill noted that with the jail "overcrowded and understaffed," the issue just underscores the need for expanded community corrections programs for non-dangerous offenders, especially since most of jail inmates are there for drug-related offenses.

"I sympathize tremendously with your concerns," he told the women.

The commissioners also sympathized with another group before them Friday.

Some residents of Thomas Road south of Ellettsville appeared with a petition protesting the use of the road by heavy stone trucks running up it to a school construction site in town.

They said the trucks drive too fast, flinging stone from their loads. They expressed fears for the safety of their children, school buses and people pulling out of their driveways.

O'Neill sympathized but said the county can't bar trucks from the road, and that county engineer Bill Williams had reported the Thomas Road route was the best one available.

Reporter Kurt Van der Dussen can be reached at 331-4372 or by e-mail at kvd@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Nursing moms descend upon commissioners