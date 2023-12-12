Nursing program reaccredited at Missouri Western

Dec. 11—Missouri Western State University's nursing programs have the stamp of approval that will allow them to continue for the next decade.

Both the bachelor's and master's degree programs at the school have been reaccredited until Dec. 31, 2033. The 10 years awarded is the maximum length of time for reaccreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

Heather Kendall, chair of the nursing department at Missouri Western, said the long reaccreditation shows the strength of the curriculum.

"So this signifies the excellent program that we have," Kendall said. "The excellent students, faculty, our curriculum and the university's support. And what it says is that CCNE has confidence that our programs are quality."

Missouri Western's nursing program began in 1971 and has grown into one of the university's largest departments.

Riley Wilcoxson is a nursing student at Missouri Western who will graduate this month. She said the reaccreditation should inspire confidence in those considering enrolling in the program.

"That is actually very exciting, not only for the upcoming students but also for the graduating students, previously graduated students," Wilcoxson said. "So that just basically means that we as students get to take our licensure examination. And the program teaches us so much about that exam but also teaches us a lot about practice. So that is a great, great step for the future of nursing."