A nursing student found dead after jogging on the University of Georgia campus has been identified

The body of a woman found dead Thursday on the University of Georgia campus has been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, the Athens-Clarke County coroner told CNN on Friday.

The woman was an Augusta University College of Nursing student at its campus in Athens, the city that also is home to the University of Georgia, officials at the Augusta university said.

Coroner Sonny Wilson said Riley’s cause and manner of death are pending an examination of the body, which is set to take place Friday.

Authorities received a call around noon on Thursday from a person who was concerned after their friend went jogging at the university’s intramural fields and never returned, University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark said Thursday evening.

Authorities found the jogger’s body around 12:38 p.m. in an area behind a nearby lake, Clark said.

Police said they suspect foul play was involved. But no suspect information or possible motive has been released.

All classes on the University of Georgia’s Athens campus are canceled Friday and will resume Monday, the school said.

Augusta University has canceled Friday classes at the College of Nursing campus in Athens.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

