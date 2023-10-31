Nursing student identified as victim of suspected road rage shooting in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A nursing student from south King County is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after surviving a suspected road rage shooting.

The victim wishes to stay anonymous, but her family spoke with FOX 13 News, detailing the terrifying moments before shots were fired.

"She was just a student, a nurse going to school on her way to get an oil change, and she just couldn't get out of his way," said Angela Ostrom, stepmother of the shooting victim.

The King County Sheriff's Office says a black Mercedes (2000-2015) with dark tinted windows was driving aggressively, swerving in and out of traffic along S 272nd Street around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.

"The next thing she knows is that the shooter was right behind her, and he yelled at her to not do that again, and she doesn't understand what she was doing," said Ostrom. "All she remembers is just being shot at."

Ostrom says her daughter was shot multiple times and ended up crashing in front of the Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch near S. 277th Street.

She says her daughter is still in a lot of pain, having undergone four surgeries since the shooting, and will need even more operations.

"The first shot went into the bumper of her car and the second shot went into her left arm and traveled down her arm, destroying her muscles, tendons and her bone," said Ostrom. "She's got plates and screws in her arms right now."

Ostrom says her daughter will need at minimum six months to recover before she can even begin physical therapy.

Ostrom wants anyone with dash camera footage, surveillance video from nearby businesses, or just witnessed the shooting to call police.

"We are just so lucky that our daughter is here with us today, but our biggest fear is the next family will not be as lucky," said Ostrom.