Nursing student killed by car doing ‘donuts’ at illegal Christmas street show, CA cops say

A car taking part in an illegal street sideshow in Los Angeles on Christmas Day struck and killed a spectator before fleeing, California police reported.

Police are seeking the driver in the fatal hit-and-run at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 25 near Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, police said in a news release. That’s about 5 miles northeast of the Los Angeles International Airport.

Elyzza Guajaca, a 24-year-old nursing student, was hit by a car doing “donuts” in the street, her family told KTTV.

The driver lost control and the car hit Guajaca and other spectators on the corner, police said.

Her family told KTTV that Guajaca fell in love with “car culture” after seeing the “Fast & Furious” movies.

“She was a beautiful sister who loved big,” a GoFundMe set up by her family said. “She was a daughter who always wanted to be with around and have family time. She was the rock to our family.”

More than 100 vehicles were involved in the sideshow, which also featured “exploding fireworks and burning Christmas trees,” KTLA reported.

Sideshows are impromptu car shows where drivers perform stunts and show off their vehicles.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call 323-421-2500 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.

TikTokers capture man’s anti-Asian rant at California In-N-Out. ‘We are in danger’

Screaming kids told to get out as accused thief steals car on Christmas, CA cops say

Hiker slips on ice and falls 200 feet on California peak on Christmas Eve, rescuers say