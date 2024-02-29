Nurture app helped Rocklin mother turn her home into child care facility

TechCrunch

YouTube Create, Google's standalone mobile app aimed at creators, which helps them produce both Shorts and longer videos, is expanding to a broader set of markets after last fall's launch into beta testing. The idea behind Create is to offer video creators an easy-to-use suite of free tools for making videos on the go. Announced at YouTube's Create event last September, the tool aims to address specific challenges creators face, including editing videos and the use of creative tools, like stickers, GIFs and effects.