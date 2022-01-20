🌱NUSD @ Sleep Train Arena +Sac Gains Representation + Art Grants

Up and at 'em, Sacramento! Let's get this day started. Here's everything worth knowing in Sacramento today.

Board members with the Natomas Unified School District unanimously voted in favor of purchasing a portion of the largely vacant Sleep Train Arena site from the Sacramento Kings ownership, Sacramento Business Holdings Natomas LLC. The 12-acre land deal, which would sell for $6 million, includes the use of the location for a future school site, according to the NUSD School Board report in the agenda. In a separate agenda item, the board also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the city of Sacramento for shared playground and park space at the old arena site. (KCRA3) Last year, there were a whopping 360 million unauthorized attempts to connect to Sacramento County information systems, and each of them was successfully blocked by network filters. That's more than one million attempts per day! At the same time, email filters successfully blocked 145 million malicious email messages. “The fact is, we are so focused on cybersecurity that most of our 14,000+ Sacramento County employees have no idea of the millions of malicious attacks we are blocking and intercepting on our network and email systems every single day," said, CIO and Sacramento County’s Department of Technology Director Rami Zakaria. It's not just the large government entities that are targeted, these days. Agencies large and small are finding ways to thwart the bad guys every day. (Saccounty.gov) While California lost a congressional seat after the 2020 Census, residents in the Sacramento region will see slight gains in representation for its growing suburbs — particularly in the state Legislature — under new redistricting maps approved last month. “You’re going to end up with more members of the state Senate and Assembly that are actually from Sacramento” or nearby communities, said Matt Rexroad, a redistricting consultant. The shifts are due in part to the region’s above-average population growth compared to the rest of the state, particularly in Placer and Sacramento counties, which grew by 16.2% and 11.7% respectively over the past decade. (Capital Public Radio News) The woman accused of being behind the biggest California Employment Development Department fraud scheme in Sacramento County history made an appearance in court Wednesday. Jamie Willams-Major faces 166 counts in connection to her alleged fraud involving the EDD. Investigators said she used the names of inmates to collect $2.75 million from the EDD. Williams-Major had already been arrested last April. At the time, investigators believed her accused fraud totaled a quarter of a million dollars, a far cry from the $2.75 million she is now alleged to have stolen. (FOX40) On Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that it arrested six suspects for furnishing alcohol to minors back on Dec. 9. These arrests were made while the Sacramento Police Department, with the help of agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), were conducting a program known as the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. This program has the goal of reducing the availability of alcohol to minors by holding adults accountable for purchasing alcohol for those younger than 21 years old. The penalty for this offense is a minimum fine of $1,000 and 24 hours of community service. (ABC10)

Today in Sacramento:

Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Ages 5+ (4:00 PM)

The Struts: Strange Days Are Over Tour will be at Ace of Spades. (7:00 PM)

Dylan Vroom will be at Gaslight Co. in Old Folsom. (7:00 PM)

The Weepies will be at the Crest Theater downtown. (8:00 PM)

Marbin will be at the Torch Club. MARBIN is a progressive jazz-rock band led by Danny Markovitch (saxophone) and Dani Rabin (guitar). (9:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The popular exhibit "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is soon making its way to Sacramento. Organizers made the announcement on social media Tuesday. Organizers have not yet released where in Sacramento the exhibit will be, or when it will take place, but check out the picture of the exhibit. You get to stand IN a Van Gogh painting! How cool is that? I'm definitely checking this one out when it gets here! (KCRA3)

In partnership with local Chambers of Commerce and community leaders, ABC10 presents the We Stand for You business award. This is a community driven award that acknowledges businesses going above and beyond to support their community . Each month, the community can nominate a local business that is working to make their community a better place. A select group of Sacramento business and Chambers of Commerce leaders will pick a business of the month from those nominees. Every business of the month and the annual winner will be recognized on ABC10 and be gifted other rewards. (ABC10.com KXTV)

Arts grant season has arrived! Seven grants from the California Arts Council are now open for applications - with more to come this spring! The California Arts Council developed its 2022 grant season in service of the vision of a California where all people flourish from arts access and participation. Details on the grants available can be found here.

Events:

Blue Eye Shadow - Award Winning Short Film - Free Screening (January 22)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 25)

