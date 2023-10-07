Nut Club Half-Pot total reaches record high

The West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival Half-Pot hit a new record total on Saturday, several hours before ticket sales end.

The club announced around 2:45 p.m. that the total had reached $1,641,410, topping last year's total of $1,639,780. That means the winning ticket will be worth more than $820,000 before taxes.

Here's what to know as sales continue on Franklin Street.

How do you get Fall Festival Half-Pot tickets?

Tickets are $10 for 3, $20 for 20, $40 for 50 and $100 for 150. They can be purchased at booths along Franklin Street during festival hours through 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Where can you check the Fall Festival Half-Pot running total?

The live, running total can be found online at nutclubfallfestival.com/half-pot or the West Side Nut Club's Facebook page.

What does the Nut Club do with its share of the money?

While half of the winnings go to the person holding the selected ticket, the other half of it is donated to local non-profits and community organizations.

When is the Fall Festival Half-Pot drawing?

The winning number will be revealed Sunday, Oct. 8, in an online announcement.

