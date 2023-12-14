From The Nutcracker to A Christmas Carol and more, holiday fun abounds this season

'Tis the week before Christmas, and all through the region, the options for holiday fun are legion!

Sunday, Dec. 17

Christmas Music Program

Sunday, Dec. 17 - 10:45 a.m.

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Cantata. Handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.

The Nutcracker

Sunday, Dec. 17 - 2:30 p.m.

Old Opera House Arts Centre

204 N. George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

Adapted from E.T.A. Hoffman’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” $22 adult, $19 ages 65 and older, $15 ages 18 and younger. Call 304-725-4420.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Swingin' in a Winter Wonderland

Thursday, Dec. 21 - 7:30 p.m.

Old Opera House Arts Centre

204 N George St.

Charles Town, W.Va.

Jordan English Jazz Orchestra. $20 adults, $10 ages 18 and younger. Call 304-725-4420.

Friday, Dec. 22

“A Christmas Carol”

Friday, Dec. 22 - 7:30 p.m.

Shepherdstown Opera House

131 W. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Emmy-award winning videographer Mike Baker's original adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Features Baker as Scrooge. Pay-what-you-will; proceeds benefit nonprofit Shepherdstown Shares’ services. Advanced reservations encouraged. Call 304-876-3704.

Room In My Heart For You

Friday, Dec. 22, and Sunday, Dec. 24 - 6 p.m.

Otterbein United Brethren Church

146 Leitersburg St.

Greencastle, Pa.

Drama with music. Call 717-597-8525.

33rd Christmas At The Roundhouse

Friday, Dec. 22 - noon to 4 p.m.; continues through Feb. 25 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; closed Dec. 24 and 31

Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum

296 S Burhans Blvd.

Hagerstown

Festive model train displays complete with buildings, figures and tunnels with a hand-painted backdrop. A three-rail layout where kids can control four trains. O-scale, N-scale and HO-scale trains and more. Gift shop. $6 adults, $1 ages 4 to 15, free ages 3 and younger. Call 301-739-4665 or go to www.roundhouse.org.

Holiday Night: Storytime and Hot Cocoa

Friday, Dec. 22 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

401 Museum Drive (in the City Park)

Hagerstown

Special guests will read a holiday children’s classic. Enjoy a hot chocolate bar and guided tours of the exhibit Childhood Favorites: 100 Years of Children's Book Illustration. All exhibitions and collections will be open. Free. Call 301-739-5727.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Worship

Sunday, Dec. 24 - 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Family service includes candlelight and communion. Handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.

Christmas Eve Service

Sunday, Dec. 24 - 9:30 a.m.

Antietam Church of God

4005 Harpers Ferry Road

Sharpsburg

Christmas carola and scriptures. Call 301-432-6318.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Historic Houses of Worship Tour

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - 3 to 7 p.m.

Downtown Hagerstown

Houses of worship in the historic heart of downtown Hagerstown. Enter your photos to win a prize from the Washington County Arts Council. Enjoy music and snacks at some of the stops along the tour. Sponsored by city of Hagerstown.

Friday, Dec. 29

Festive Favorites Concert

Friday, Dec. 29 - 7 p.m.

St. James the Greater Catholic Church

49 Crosswinds Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival's string musicians and vocalist Bill Townsend. A mix of contemporary works, classic favorites and twists on familiar holiday tunes. $13 to $39 (children younger than 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Duo Delights: Festive Treats

Saturday, Dec. 30 - 10:30 a.m.

The Station at Shepherdstown

111 Audrey Egle Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. $13 to $39 (children younger than 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.

Winter Warmers Concert

Saturday, Dec. 30 - 7 p.m.

Camp Hill-Wesley United Methodist Church

601 Washington St.

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. Works by Vivaldi, Barber, Bach and an arrangement of Schubert’s Gute Nacht. $13 to $39 (children younger than 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.

Fireworks shoot into the air from the top of the Clocktower Building after the Middletown Valley Bank Krumpe's Donut Drop in downtown Hagerstown on Dec. 31, 2022. The family-friendly New Year's Eve event rang in 2023 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Donut Drop

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Public Square

Hagerstown

Kick off 2024 in Hagerstown's Public Square, complete with fireworks and live music from DJ Sidekick. Free AC&T coffee and hot chocolate, and Krumpe's donuts to the first 5,000 people. Sponsored by city of Hagerstown.

New Year's Eve Worship

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 10:45 a.m.

Pikeside Unite Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Special music, readings and more. Handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.

Celebrate in Style Concert

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 3 p.m.

War Memorial Building Second Floor Ballroom

102 E. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. $13 to $39 (children younger than age 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). $13 to $39. Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.

The 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop will be held Sunday, Dec. 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Chambersburg, Pa.

2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 9 p.m.

Downtown Chambersburg, Pa.

DJs at Brussel’s Café and Avocado Café, candy drop, giveaways from local vendors, $1,000 giveaway and more. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, home of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, will drop a pack of rolls at 9 p.m. to inaugurate 2024. Hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. Email dci@chambersburg.org.

Saturday, Jan. 13

21st Annual Polar Bear Plunge

Saturday, Jan. 13 - check-in 10:30 a.m., plunge at noon

Greenbrier State Park

21843 National Pike

Boonsboro

Costume judging onsite from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Awards for fundraising and costumes. Register in advance for $25. Register by Dec. 21 to receive a custom shirt. Option to plunge virtually at home. To register, go to www.hswcmd.org/polar-bear-plunge, email aconaway@hswcmd.org or call 301-733-2060 ext. 242. To sponsor a participant, search for favorite “polar bear." All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Washington County.

