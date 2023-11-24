'The Nutcracker,' Winter Jubilee and other things to do in Green Bay area this weekend

The Thanksgiving weekend normally kicks off a lot of the holiday events, and this year is no different.

Here is our robust list of weekend activities in greater Green Bay;

"The Nutcracker" ballet will be this weekend at The Weidner on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

‘The Nutcracker’ at The Weidner

Check out “The Nutcracker” ballet at The Weidner on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. The ballet, by the Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization and the Weidner Philharmonic, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $24.50 at ticketstaronline.com or 800-895-0071.

People ice skate during the Winter Jubilee in the Titletown District on Nov. 23, 2018, in Ashwaubenon.

Winter Jubilee returns to Titletown

Looking for something to do for free? The Green Bay Packers’ Winter Jubilee Warm Up and Winter Jubilee Light Show are this weekend in Titletown.

The Winter Jubilee Warm Up runs from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event includes ice sakint at the Hy-Vee Plaza (you must pay to skate), photo stations, fireside drinks, horse-drawn carriage rides.

New this year is the Winter Jubilee Light show, from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event features holiday lights and music. The images are projected onto Lambeau Field. The show plays every 30 minutes.

The Winter Jubilee Light Show is projected on the exterior of Lambeau Field. It returns this year on Nov. 26.

Let Me Be Frank holiday show

Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “A Frank’s Christmas” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Meyer Theatre with a benefit for CP, a nonprofit offering therapy and life skills services and programming for physical, cognitive, developmental and sensory conditions.

This year’s holiday show will run weekends through Dec. 30. For show times and tickets, go to meyertheatre.org.

The walk-through caterpillar is a favorite with WPS Garden of Lights visitors (and a popular spot for selfies) at Green Bay Botanical Garden.

WPS Garden of Lights

The annual Garden of Lights opens Friday at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, 2600 Larsen Road. Bundle up and stroll through the garden that’s illuminated by 350,000 lights and 40 nature-themed displays, with old favorites such as the caterpillar, butterfly house and Lake of Lights, and some new sights as week.

The hours are 4:30-9 p.m., with last entry at 8:30 p.m. The dates are Nov. 24-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, and Dec. 7-10 14-17, 21-23, 26-30. Tickets range from $12-$15 for those 13 and older, depending on the night.

Holiday craft show at Resch Expo

The Holiday Gift & Card show will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon. Admission is $7 for adults; those 12 and younger get in free. Purchase tickets at reschcomplex.com.

The show features carvings, stained glass, dried flowers, dolls, quilts, macramé, ceramics, jewelry, candle making, rosemaling, stitchery, blown glass, leather products, candy, bakery, wooden toys, collector items, doll accessories, paintings, holiday gifts, copper art, decorations, folk art.

Small business open sign

Small Business Saturday

Green Bay’s Downtown, Olde Main Street and Military Avenue districts will have Small Business Saturday specials. Free trollies will be running from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

De Pere will have its own Small Business Saturday, coordinated by Definitely De Pere. Local stores and shops on both sides of the Fox River will offer discounts.

Holiday Art Market at Lambeau Field

The sixth annual Holiday Art Market will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field, 1265 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay. The event is sponsored by Mosaic Arts.

Parking is free.

Weather forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Weather forecast for Green Bay

From the National Weather Service: Cooler weather moves in for the weekend, with a high of 32 on Friday and a low of 20. Saturday's forecast calls for most cloudy with a high near 35 and a low of 26. There is a chance of snow showers before noon Sunday, with a high near 34.

