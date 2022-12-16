Nutley volunteer fire chief arrested and accused of luring a minor, prosecutor says

Nutley's volunteer fire chief has been arrested and charged with luring and attempted endangering the welfare of a child, authorities stated.

Henry Meola, 33, was arrested Friday following an incident on Dec. 6 when Meola allegedly arranged to meet with someone he believed was underage for sexual activity in North Bergen, according to a press release from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Meola was arrested at his Nutley home, transferred to the North Bergen Police Department and taken to the Hudson County Correctional Facility. His first court appearance date will be on Saturday.

The North Bergen incident was live-streamed on YouTube by an online group that tries to catch child predators, according to NJ.com.

Nutley Mayor Joseph Scarpelli, Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco and Nutley Police Lieutenant Anthony Montonari did not immediately return calls for comment.

Check back more for this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Nutley NJ volunteer fire chief arrested, accused of luring minor