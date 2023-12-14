Nutmeg emergency? Here's what time grocery store in Akron and Canton close Christmas Eve

Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
·2 min read
Customers shop in the newly renovated produce section of Acme Fresh Market, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Hudson, Ohio.
It is best to check your recipes ahead of time to make sure you have all your ingredients to make Santa's favorite cookie well before the grocery stores close early on Christmas Eve.

And also be sure there's enough milk on hand to leave out for the big guy as he delivers his presents in Akron and Canton.

Many of Akron and Canton's major grocery stores will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve and most, with the exception of Discount Drug Mart, will be closed on Christmas Day.

What grocery stores are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Here is a listing of grocery store hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

  • Acme is open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day

  • Aldi's is open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day

  • Buehler's is open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day

  • Costco will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day

  • Discount Drug Mart is open until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day

  • Fishers grocery stores are open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas Day

  • Giant Eagle is open until 5 p.m. and is closed on Christmas Day

  • Marcs will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

  • Meijer is open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day

  • Sam's Club will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

  • Target stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will closed on Christmas Day

  • Walmart will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Last-minute holiday grocery guide to Akron-Canton store hours

