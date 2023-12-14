Nutmeg emergency? Here's what time grocery store in Akron and Canton close Christmas Eve
It is best to check your recipes ahead of time to make sure you have all your ingredients to make Santa's favorite cookie well before the grocery stores close early on Christmas Eve.
And also be sure there's enough milk on hand to leave out for the big guy as he delivers his presents in Akron and Canton.
Many of Akron and Canton's major grocery stores will have reduced hours on Christmas Eve and most, with the exception of Discount Drug Mart, will be closed on Christmas Day.
What grocery stores are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
Here is a listing of grocery store hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Acme is open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day
Aldi's is open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day
Buehler's is open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day
Costco will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day
Discount Drug Mart is open until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day
Fishers grocery stores are open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas Day
Giant Eagle is open until 5 p.m. and is closed on Christmas Day
Marcs will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day
Meijer is open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day
Sam's Club will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day
Target stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will closed on Christmas Day
Walmart will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day
