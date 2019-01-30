NutraFuels, Inc. and Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Collaborate on the Development of Water-Soluble Nanoemulsion-based Nutraceuticals

Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - NutraFuels, Inc. (OTCQB: NTFU) (NTFU) and Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (PBI) (together, the "Companies") today announced a collaboration to advance the development of a new generation of health and wellness nutraceutical products based on processing by PBI's proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST™) platform. The Companies believe that nanoemulsions prepared by the UST Platform will have improved quality and effectiveness compared to current emulsions, which will help to facilitate the development of a new generation of improved nutraceutical and other emulsion-based products, such as cosmetics.

PBI is a leader in the development and sale of enabling high pressure-based instruments, consumables, and related services for the life sciences industry. PBI has more than 300 high-pressure instruments installed in over 200 life sciences laboratories worldwide, including in some of the world's leading academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories.

NTFU manufactures and distributes nutritional and dietary supplements focusing on in-house product development and the highest manufacturing standards. All quality control testing and manufacturing processes are in compliance with FDA and cGMP standards. NTFU has developed multiple products for the wellness and nutraceutical markets, including formulas to support energy and focus, sleep, stress, joints, and weight loss.

Edgar J. Ward, President and CEO of NTFU, said: "We pride ourselves in ensuring that we incorporate the highest level of quality possible in our manufactured products. When we heard that PBI was developing their new, proprietary UST processing platform, and learned of its potential to significantly increase the quality and effectiveness of nutraceutical products, we spoke with PBI and offered to help accelerate its commercial introduction. We are thrilled to be working with such experienced scientific leaders and innovators, in a program that we believe can change lives worldwide for the better."

Mr. Ward continued: "We believe PBI's UST platform has the potential to create long-term room temperature stable, water-soluble nanoemulsions of oil-based solutions. Nanoemulsions are known to offer greater stability and bioavailability than the standard macroemulsions used today in nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with a life science industry leader in the optimization of a process that has the potential to bring higher quality not just to our products, but to nutraceutical products worldwide."

Dr. Bradford A. Young, Chief Commercial Officer of PBI, commented: "We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with NTFU's scientists and manufacturing personnel in the development of new and improved nutraceutical products utilizing our UST platform. This proprietary technology employs ultra-high pressure and extreme shearing forces to create nano-scale emulsions of oil and water with long-term stability. For many oil-based products, the ability to create very small, nanometer-sized oil droplets that can effectively dissolve in water (nanoemulsions) can improve a product's appearance, sensory and medicinal benefits. There is a large and growing market opportunity for nutraceutical products with proven health and wellness benefits. We believe PBI's UST platform can help manufacturers accelerate growth and success in this market with higher quality, water-soluble, oil-based products with superior dietary absorption and shelf-life."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, added: "We are excited to work with Edgar and his NTFU team in the optimization of our UST platform, which we believe will result in the development of new and beneficial health and wellness products. The staff at NTFU has years of experience in manufacturing nutraceutical products in a quality environment. They also have access to both raw materials and finished goods, both of which are needed for optimization. Finally, they have an existing analytical laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment and well-trained chemists who can perform testing on both pre and post-processed materials, which will be invaluable to the optimization process. This collaboration clearly supports both company's strategic objectives: we look forward to an exciting and mutually beneficial relationship with our colleagues at NutraFuels."