Nutrien: A Quality Company Selling Near 52-Week High

Tom Kerr
·3 min read

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is one of the worlds largest fertilizer companies. The company was created in 2018 as a result of the merger between PotashCorp and Agrium. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrients- nitrogen, potash, and phosphate - though its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity and with a large market share. The company is also one of the largest agricultural retailers in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds and services directly to farm customers through both its physical stores and online platforms.


As of Dec. 31, the companys potash operations represented 21% of global potash capacity, nitrogen operations represented 3% of global nitrogen capacity and phosphate operations represented 3% of global phosphate capacity.

The company has a $55 billion market cap and is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Financial review

The company had a strong 2021 as it realized higher commodity prices and record volumes. Sales increased 33% compared to 2020, with the retail segment growing 48%. The phosphate business increased sales 51%, while nitrogen increased 79% and potash increased 86%.

The company delivered record Ebitda for the year at $7.1 billion. Operating cash flow was strong at $3.9 billion and with capital expenditures of $1.8 billion, free cash flow for the year was $2.1 billion.

Balance sheet

The company used its free cash flow in 2021 to strengthen and reposition the balance sheet, reducing long-term debt by $2.1 billion. It also spent $1.04 billion on dividend payments and $1.03 billion on share repurchases. Total debt stands at $8 billion, with cash and investments totalling $1.2 billion. The company has investment-grade debt ratings.

Valuation

Nutrien issued full-year 2022 adjusted Ebitda guidance of $10 billion to $11.2 billion and full-year 2022 adjusted net earnings guidance of $10.20 to $11.80 per share. The earnings guidance includes the company's plans to repurchase $2 billion worth of shares during the year. This guidance is predicting siginficant growth, with Ebitda expected to increase over 50% in 2022.

According to GuruFocus, analysts' earnings per share estimates are $11.67 for 2022, but drop to $7.87 in 2023 and $6.90 in 2024 in recognition of the cyclical nature of major commodities. Using a price-earnings ratio of 12.5 for 2023, Nutrien does not seem stretched at this time.

The company announced an increase in the quarterly dividend to 48 cents per share and approved the purchase of up to 10% of the outstanding common shares over a one-year period. The current dividend yield is 1.89%.

Guru trades

Gurus who have reduced or sold out of their positions include Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

Global inventory for key grains and oilseeds remains historically low due to a combination of weather-related events and strong demand fueled by a greater focus on global food security and recovering feed and bio-energy related markets. Global geopolitical conflict has also played a recent role.

Corn and soybean prices in the U.S. and Brazil remain very strong and prospective crop margins are well above the 10-year average. This will likely cause growers to invest in their crops, including the use of fertilizers.

Nutrien is a high-quality company with a dominating industry position, but today's price may not make an attractive entry point. It is often better to wait until the commodity cycle turns, which can depress the stock prices of companies like Nutrien.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

