Nutrition Panel Members Linked to Major Food Companies: Report

Nine out of 20 members of a federal government panel involved in developing nutritional guidelines have significant links to big food companies and other entities that have a substantial stake in the process’ outcome, according to a report. The members of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee were found to have ties to the likes of Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and the National Egg Board, along with other food lobbying groups, according to U.S. Right to Know, a government transparency organization. The report concluded that “with high-risk conflicts of interest still present on the DGAC, the public cannot have confidence that the official dietary advice from the U.S. government is free from industry influence.”

Read it at The Guardian

Read more at The Daily Beast.