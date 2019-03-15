You’re nuts if you don’t get Anker’s best fast wireless charging pad at an all-time low of $13.29

Anker’s PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Stand is still on sale at its lowest price ever, and it’s perfect for anyone who owns a phone like the Galaxy S10 or iPhone XR. It holds your handset upright on your desk as it charges, which means your face unlock feature will work without even having to touch the phone. For people with phones that don’t use face unlock, or if you’re looking for a good wireless charger for any location other than a desk, there’s another sale on Amazon that gets you a high-quality Anker charger for even less money. The Anker 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad supports 7.5W charging for iPhones and 10W charging for Android phones, and it’s on sale right now on Amazon for just $13.29 after you clip the 5% coupon. That’s this model’s lowest price ever, and you’re crazy if you don’t grab a few.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Related stories

10 deals you don't want to miss on Saturday: Fire TV Stick, PlayStation Plus, 4K TVs, more

Meet the $55 accessory that turns your wired Bose headphones into wireless headphones

Philips has outdoor LED bulbs that turn on at night and off in the morning for only $6.44 each

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.

The Need for Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a boosted 5W charge that’s 10% faster than other wireless chargers.

Non-Slip, Yes Slim: A slimline profile provides an aesthetically pleasing complement to your desk, while the TPU surface prevents slipping and sliding.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Metal attachments or cards may interfere with charging.

What You Get: PowerWave Pad, 3 ft Micro USB Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.(no AC Adapter)

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com