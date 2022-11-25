‘This is nutty.’ Mid century modern home for sale charms Zillow Gone Wild. See why

A mid century modern home listed for $375,000 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has people all stuck in their feelings on a popular real estate social media page.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence has a unique shape with a “dramatic ‘sail’ roof line,” the listing on Zillow.com describes, and is just as interesting inside its walls.

Carpeted throughout, the home stretches across 4,360 square feet and has a very classic 1960s feel to its simplistic — but cool — decor. Some bedrooms have wood paneling on their walls while the bathrooms are more on the colorful side with wallpaper.

Per the listing, features include:

Sunk-in lounge

Large kitchen

Open floor plan

Covered porch

“Cantilevered staircase”

Skylights

Stonework features

The home managed to turn heads on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights peculiar homes that are on the real estate market.

“This would have been THE HOUSE in its hay day,” one person commented. “I’d love to buy it and give it a modern twist while still paying respect to its history!!”

“If I could find any decent reason to move to Green Bay WI, I wouldn’t look any further,” another said. “I honestly, truly, absolutely love it!!!”

“I’m torn between retro theme and motel,” someone noted. “It has a ton of potential though.”

“I’m in love with the Flintstones inspired stacked stone fireplace,” one person said.

“Might move to Wisconsin, this is nutty,” someone tweeted.

“It’s a perfect mid century modern home but if someone stuck the roof of a Swiss chalet on top of it,” another compared.

“Anyone want to go in on this house and rent it out as an Airbnb during Packer games,” one person said.

The listing is held by Mary Sandoval of Shorewest, Realtors.

