NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NuVasive is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$57m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$201m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, NuVasive has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.2%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NuVasive compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is NuVasive's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at NuVasive doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.4%, but since then they've fallen to 2.9%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From NuVasive's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that NuVasive is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 22% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

NuVasive does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NuVasive that you might be interested in.

