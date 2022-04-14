NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NuVasive is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$57m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$201m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, NuVasive has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.2%.

Check out our latest analysis for NuVasive

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NuVasive compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is NuVasive's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at NuVasive doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.4%, but since then they've fallen to 2.9%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From NuVasive's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that NuVasive is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 22% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

NuVasive does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NuVasive that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Elon Musk appeared to threaten Twitter with selling his 9.2% stake in the company if it doesn't accept his audacious $43 billion takeover offer

    On April 4, Musk disclosed he'd bought a stake in Twitter that made him the company's top stockholder. Now he wants to buy the company outright.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These stocks have stood the test of time and are poised to keep generating returns for long-term investors.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Read the letter Elon Musk sent Twitter's chairman outlining his 'best and final offer' to buy the company

    "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk wrote.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Putin claims Europe cannot survive without Russian gas - live updates

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn Christine Lagarde refuses to rein in surging eurozone inflation FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc; Euro slumps after ECB decision Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • J.P. Morgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    The main headlines impacting markets lately can be put into three broad categories: US inflation, which remains stubbornly high and shows no signs of slowing, geopolitical matters, mainly the war in Ukraine, and also China’s COVID lockdowns. These are pulling in various, sometimes contradictory, directions, and can make for a confusing investment situation. Observing the market conditions for investment giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic believes that investors should keep

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns inflation will hit the stock market — and says the Fed isn't trying to curb rising prices

    Burry predicted inflation would eventually squeeze companies' profit margins, and accused the Fed of preparing to shore up markets.

  • Is It Better to Buy Before or After a Stock Split? Consider These 3 Charts.

    Few headlines grab investors' attention like news of a stock split from a massively successful company. There's often a tremendous amount of movement in stock price around the split date, even though stock splits have no direct effect on the value of shareholders' interest in the company. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one company preparing for a stock split that also went through another split fairly recently.

  • Beyond Tesla: 3 Monster Stock-Split Stocks to Buy in April

    Stock splits are all the rage lately, and it's not hard to see why. Consider that Tesla's share price jumped by 80% during the three-week period between when it announced its last stock split and when it carried it out in August 2020. While stock splits don't actually do anything to enhance a business's intrinsic value -- and shouldn't be the core reason for making an investment -- some industry-leading companies that are planning them will likely deliver stellar long-term performances.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • 2 Sizzling Dividend Stocks That Wall Street is Sleeping On

    Hot stocks that frequent the headlines can be great investments, but investors are most certainly paying a premium to get in on the action -- and hot growth stocks don't always pay off as hoped. Companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay reliable but high-yielding dividends don't often make the headlines but are still very much worthy buys. Right now, Wall Street is sleeping on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) despite them being sizzling dividend stocks.