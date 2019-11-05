Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEMKT:NES) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NES) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nuverra Environmental Solutions's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Nuverra Environmental Solutions had US$29.3m of debt in June 2019, down from US$36.6m, one year before. However, it does have US$5.98m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$23.3m.

A Look At Nuverra Environmental Solutions's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nuverra Environmental Solutions had liabilities of US$28.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$39.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.98m and US$29.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$32.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$51.1m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Nuverra Environmental Solutions will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Nuverra Environmental Solutions made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$187m, which is a fall of 3.7%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Nuverra Environmental Solutions had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$17m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$27m into a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock very risky. For riskier companies like Nuverra Environmental Solutions I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.