NV Energy rate increase to pay for employee performance ‘awards’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NV Energy, in an effort to maintain its current level of customer service and employee morale, will raise its electric rates to pay for bonuses for some 1,200 members of its workforce.

At a meeting of the state Public Utilities Commission Tuesday, commissioners voted to allow the increase. NV Energy needed the Commission’s approval because the company did not make enough profit for those bonuses — called cash performance awards – to automatically vest. Those bonuses go to employees at the management level and below, a spokeswoman for NV Energy told the 8 News Now Investigators. High-level executives do not qualify for the award.

But the Commission’s chairwoman, Hayley Williamson, said the rate hike would have a “de minimis” impact on the average monthly electric bill in Southern Nevada. The average homeowner in the region would see an increase of 33 cents a month, the spokeswoman said.

At the meeting, during which a rate hike for Southwest Gas was also discussed, commissioners said failing to provide these cash award bonuses could have a negative impact on NV Energy’s customer service.

“Further reducing compensation has the potential to exacerbate poor customer service results rather than enhancing them,” Randy Brown, one of PUCN’s three commissioners, said at the meeting. Brown said NV Energy’s employees are under-compensated in the company’s existing payment structure. Brown was appointed to the board by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in October 2023. The other two commissioners – Williamson and Tammy Cordova – were appointed to the commission by then-Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.

Similarly, the commissioners said receiving the bonuses could have an equally positive impact on NV Energy’s customer service.

NV Energy provided a statement, saying in full:

“NV Energy works hard to attract, recruit, and retain a qualified, successful workforce to provide safe, affordable, and reliable power to our customers. Many costs are included in rates paid by customers, including the salary and benefits for NV Energy’s workforce. That is not unlike other businesses – which also factor in employee salary and benefits to costs of goods and services. To ensure NV Energy can attract and retain talent, its salary and benefit programs provide a total compensation package that is at the median level of what an employee could receive at another company. All salary and benefit program costs proposed by NV Energy to be included in customer rates are validated through external benchmarking and reviewed and approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.”

In January, NV Energy announced a separate hike, estimating that bills will go up about $2 for an average single-family residence.

NV Energy’s request to increase the basic service charge from $12.50 to $18.50 was approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) last year. That charge applies to residential customers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.