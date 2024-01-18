NV launches fundraising drive for sniper equipment for Ukraine’s 14th Assault Brigade ‘Chervona Kalyna’

NV is initiating a fundraiser for sniper equipment for the 14th Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Chervona Kalyna.”

The request came from the brigade to NV journalist and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Petro Shevchenko. Currently, the night editor at NV, Serhiy Kupriychuk, serves in this brigade. The soldiers of “Chervona Kalyna” need to acquire sniper equipment for the defense of Ukraine and the elimination of the enemy.

Therefore, NV is launching a campaign to raise 950,000 UAH ($25,221) for “Chervona Kalyna.” The bank card number is 5375 4112 1199 2925.

Recently, NV successfully raised funds to purchase drones for the 117th Special Purpose Regiment and the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Since the start of NV’s fundraising for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 2.5 million UAH ($66,371) has been collected.

