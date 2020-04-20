What Is NV5 Global's (NASDAQ:NVEE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 51% in the last month alone, although it is still down 22% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 27% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does NV5 Global Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

NV5 Global's P/E of 22.49 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that NV5 Global has a higher P/E than the average (12.2) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that NV5 Global shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

NV5 Global shrunk earnings per share by 20% over the last year. But EPS is up 15% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting NV5 Global's P/E?

NV5 Global's net debt is 57% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On NV5 Global's P/E Ratio

NV5 Global trades on a P/E ratio of 22.5, which is above its market average of 13.6. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about NV5 Global over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 14.9 back then to 22.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.