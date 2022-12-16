nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.175

The board of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.175 per share on the 3rd of February. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.9%.

nVent Electric's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, nVent Electric's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 24.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

nVent Electric Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The last annual payment of $0.70 was flat on the annual payment from4 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that nVent Electric has grown earnings per share at 5.8% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for nVent Electric's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On nVent Electric's Dividend

Overall, we think nVent Electric is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for nVent Electric that you should be aware of before investing. Is nVent Electric not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

