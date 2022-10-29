nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) jumps 10% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) share price is up 57% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 24% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 5.3% , including dividends .

Since the stock has added US$568m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, nVent Electric achieved compound earnings per share growth of 9.6% per year. In comparison, the 16% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on nVent Electric's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, nVent Electric's TSR for the last 3 years was 70%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that nVent Electric rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 5.3% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That falls short of the 19% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand nVent Electric better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for nVent Electric you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

