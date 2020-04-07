NVH Testing Industry Analysis, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NVH Testing Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global NVH Testing Equipment & Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% to reach a value of US$7.824 billion by 2025 from US$6.019 billion in 2019.



Growing demand for automobiles is significantly driving the market growth of NVH testing equipment globally. Noise, vibration, and harshness have a negative impact on the performance of the vehicle and cause discomfort to the driver and occupants, thus this increasing the demand among consumers for vehicles with increased comfort levels and is encouraging the players to adopt NVH Testing equipment and services, leading to a surge in the market growth.



In addition, there is the presence of strict industry regulation and norms that the end-user industries must comply with, in order to make their businesses more profitable and mainly due to the fact that non-compliance against set standards leads to the imposition of heavy penalties, which can lead to increase in the expenses that the end-user industry needs to bear. This factor is also forcing the market players to make use of NVH equipment and services, thus pushing the market growth further over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the players are increasingly involved and are participating in the market through product launches in order to boost the adoption of NVH Testing equipment and services to cater to the growing needs of the rapidly advancing industries. For example, recently on the Automotive Testing Expo, held in Europe in 2020, Brel & Kjr, one of the leading players in the providing sound and vibration testing equipment, announced the release of their latest range of sound level meters.



The product, B&K 2245, is a comprehensive solution for carrying out basic noise measurements and is designed to be easily adaptable and intuitive. It was designed with the purpose to act either as a standalone noise measurement device or to work with a variety of mobile application suites specifically for different operations and jobs such as measurement of environmental noise, testing of the noise level from the exhaust or the factory generated noise.



AB Dynamics announced their latest developments in testing equipment, among which one of them is the ANVH 250 and Ground Traffic Control System (GTC). Their product, ANVH 250 measures the noise, vibration, and harshness transmitted from the wheel hubs, through the suspension components to the suspension mounting points. It is also able to facilitate the measurement of the transmission of vibrations up to 250Hz, that are generated from the suspension components such as suspension springs, dampers, linkages, anti-roll bars from the suspension springs, dampers, linkages, anti-roll bars, and elastomeric bushes. This rig was built to specifically suit the requirements of light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.



Environmental Noise and Noise mapping to surge at a notable pace



Environmental noise and Noise mapping segments are projected to surge at notable pace over the forecast period, which is attributable to the fact the noise produced by any equipment/ industrial machines or vehicles must not exceed the recommended levels as it causes noise pollution. In addition, Noise mapping is an essential tool which is able to present the graph or a map of the noise being generated from the movable parts of machinery or vehicles, so that end-user is alerted to the source and the level of noise generation and at upon it to bring it down to the pre-defined level.



Industrial equipment to contribute to the market growth



Industrial equipment is projected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period on account of the fact that, there is a requirement of machines to work properly in ore rot maximize output and profitability. However, over time the efficiency of industrial machines decreases due to the wear and tear that the moving parts are subjected to and the lack of lubrication, which makes the machines prone to producing more noise and vibrations, thereby increasing the lead-time and deterioration the quality of the end-product. This results in increased adoption of noise, vibration and harshness equipment, and services by these industries.



The automotive industry is estimated to hold a significant market share on the account of the increasing adoption of testing equipment and services in the automotive industry for various applications and to keep up with the advancements in the vehicles and comply with the strict regulations imposed by the industries and government.



Asia-Pacific to show considerable growth over the forecast period



Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a noteworthy market share and grow at a significant pace over the forecast owing to the well-developed and flourishing automotive sector in countries such as India and China. In addition, the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the Pacific region is leading to the setting up of more industries and the demand for advanced industrial machinery is rising, which is also contributing to the position of the region in the NVH Testing equipment and services market.



Moreover, the North American region is estimated to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period, which is attributable to the rapid adoption of modern technologies and the presence of stricter industry regulations that the market players must comply with. Moreover, there are increasing investments in Aerospace and Defense sector in the countries such as US and market players such as Timken are proving cutting edge solutions like their NVH analysis and services solution VSTS (Virtual Sound Test System), which is designed to cut down on lead time and meet the needs of the customers.



Some of the major players covered as a part of this report are Altair Engineering, Inc., MTS Systems Corporation, National Instruments, Dewesoft d.o.o., Signal.X Technologies LLC, Brel & Kjr, Prosig Ltd., ATESTEO GmbH & Co. KG, OROS, and Dytran Instruments Incorporated.



