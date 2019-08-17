NVIDIA's Earnings Suggest It's Got Its Game Back; Stock Pops 7.3%

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported second-quarter earnings for fiscal 2020 after the market closed on Thursday. The graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist's revenue fell 17% year over year to $2.58 billion and earnings per share (EPS) adjusted for one-time items dropped 36% to $1.24.

Like the last two quarters, results were poor on a year-over-year basis, but this was expected. However, there's a glass-half-full story: The top and bottom lines were up sequentially and adjusted EPS easily beat the modest $1.14 Wall Street consensus estimate.

Given this narrative, it's not surprising that shares of NVIDIA jumped 7.3% on Friday. In 2019, the stock has returned 19.8% versus the S&P 500's 16.7% return but it's still underwater about 38% over the last year, whereas the broader market returned nearly 5% over this period.

This gamer's "Yes!" action mimics the market's reaction to NVIDIA's Q2 earnings. Image source: Getty Images.

The key numbers

Metric Fiscal Q2 2020 Fiscal Q2 2019 Change Revenue $2.58 billion $3.12 billion (17%) GAAP operating income $571 million $1.16 billion (51%) GAAP net income $552 million $1.10 billion (50%) GAAP earnings per share (EPS) $0.90 $1.76 (49%) Adjusted EPS $1.24 $1.94 (36%)

Data source: NVIDIA. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles.

Results rebounded nicely from last quarter, with sequential revenue and adjusted EPS growth of 16% and 41%, respectively.

GAAP gross margin came in at 59.8%, down from 63.3% in the year-ago quarter but up from last quarter's 58.4%. Adjusted gross margin was 60.1%, down from 63.5% in the year-ago period but up from 59% in the previous quarter.

Platform performance

Platform Fiscal Q2 2020 Revenue Change (YOY) Change (QOQ) Gaming $1.31 billion (27%) 24% Data center $655 million (14%) 3% Professional visualization $291 million 4% 9% Automotive $209 million 30% 26% OEM and IP* $111 million (4%) 12% Total $2.58 billion (17%) 16%

Data source: NVIDIA. *OEM and IP = original equipment manufacturer and intellectual property; not a target market platform. YOY = year over year. QOQ = quarter over quarter.

Gaming is looking up, while data center held somewhat steady from last quarter

NVIDIA's two largest platforms are still generating notably less revenue than they were a year ago. But the good news is that they both saw sequential increases, with gaming showing a solid 24% rise from last quarter. Gaming has a fair amount of seasonality, so it's important to also look at year-over-year changes. Things are also on the upswing on this front, as this quarter's 27% year-over-year decline is less steep than the first quarter's 39% year-over-year drop, which in turn was less steep than the previous quarter's 45% year-over-year plunge.

Gaming's sequential growth drivers included the company's second-quarter launches of its GeForce RTX Super GPU lineup for desktop gamers and its RTX studio laptops for creators, along with the "production ramp of the two new models of Nintendo Switch gaming console," CFO Colette Kress said on the earnings call.

Data center's 3% sequential uptick "was due to enterprise revenue growth driven by expanding AI [artificial intelligence] workloads," Kress said in the CFO commentary. The platform's year-over-year revenue decline reflects lower hyperscale revenue, as demand remains soft because customers have been taking a cautious approach due to concerns about a slowing global economy.

Pro viz and auto continue to be the dynamic duo

NVIDIA's two smallest platforms grew revenue both year over year and sequentially, with auto the particular standout with double-digit growth on both counts.

On the earnings call, Kress commented that auto's growth "reflects growing adoption of next-generation AI cockpit solutions and autonomous vehicle development projects, including one particularly sizable development services transaction that was recognized in the quarter."