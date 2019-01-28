Nvidia becomes latest casualty of Chinese slowdown with $500m sales warning

The American microchip maker Nvidia has become the latest tech giant to warn of a sharp economic slowdown in China as it blamed “extraordinary dynamics” for a $500m (£380m) hole in its revenues.

The company, whose graphics chips are used in powerful computers and robotic systems such as driverless cars, said computer gamers in China had held off buying its graphics cards in recent months as the economic picture worsens.

China is the world’s biggest video games market, particularly in PC gaming due to a ban on games consoles that lasted until 2015, and Nvidia is seen as a leader in computer graphics units.

On Monday it blamed “deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, particularly in China” as it cut revenue forecasts by a fifth. Nvidia said it expected to report revenues of $2.2bn for the fourth quarter of last year when it gives final results next month, having previously told investors to expect $2.7bn.

Shares in the company fell by as much as 17pc. They have now halved since the summer, having previously fallen as the company suffered the effects of the end of the Bitcoin boom, which led to a drop-off in sales of Nvidia technology used to mine cryptocurrency.

Apple, which reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, has already blamed economic conditions in China for a drop in iPhone sales, although its chief executive Tim Cook has said that slowing upgrade rates from consumers elsewhere has also hit sales.

Like Apple, Nvidia admitted that China was not wholly responsible for its revenue shortfall. It said the high price of its latest graphics cards had put off consumers and that companies had delayed investments in data centres due to a “cautious” approach.

Last week, the Chinese government said growth in 2018 fell to 6.6pc, its slowest rate since 1990.

Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang insisted that the company was on the right track. “The markets we are creating – gaming, design, HPC [high-performance computing], AI and autonomous vehicles – are important, growing and will be very large. We have excellent strategic positions in all of them,” he said.

The news led to a sell-off in other chip stocks. Computer processor maker AMD fell 6.2pc and Intel fell by 1.7pc.