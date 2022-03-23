Nvidia CEO says interested in exploring chip manufacturing with Intel

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Chavi Mehta

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp is interested in exploring Intel Corp as a foundry for making its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday.

"They're interested in us using their foundries. We're very interested in exploring it," Huang said. But he added that foundry discussions take a long time as it's about integrating supply chains and not like "buying milk".

Earlier last year, Intel which was making mostly chips it designed, decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well and has announced several multibillion-dollar projects for new manufacturing centers in the United States and Europe.

Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5% following Huang's comments.

Today, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. builds the bulk of Nvidia chips.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Jonathan Oatis)