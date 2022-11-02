NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) insiders sold US$176m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NVIDIA

The Independent Director, Mark Stevens, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$51m worth of shares at a price of US$186 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$135). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year NVIDIA insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NVIDIA Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at NVIDIA. In total, Independent Director Mark Stevens dumped US$20m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of NVIDIA

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NVIDIA insiders own about US$13b worth of shares (which is 4.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The NVIDIA Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold NVIDIA shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, NVIDIA makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NVIDIA you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

