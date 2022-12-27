NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price In Tune With Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 62.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, NVIDIA's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as NVIDIA's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 28% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 144% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 17% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.3% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that NVIDIA's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On NVIDIA's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of NVIDIA's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for NVIDIA that you should be aware of.

