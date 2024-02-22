Nvidia drives S&P 500 to record high in great day for Wall Street

The News

Wall Street had a great day Thursday after chipmaker Nvidia announced a huge sales boom driven by excitement over artificial intelligence, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both marking new record closes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also closed just shy of a record high.

Nvidia shares surged more than 16% after its latest earnings report beat expectations, sparking a rally in other tech stocks. The chipmaker’s CEO said generative AI has ”hit the tipping point,” reporting a 265% rise in revenue compared with a year ago.